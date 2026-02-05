Azerbaijan's regional stability efforts garner global recognition - political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The awarding of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2026 to President Ilham Aliyev highlights the international recognition of Azerbaijan’s peace policy, its commitment to regional stability, and its steps to establish a new geopolitical reality in the South Caucasus, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is one of the most prestigious humanitarian and moral honors in the modern world. The award is given to leaders who advance peace, foster interfaith dialogue, promote understanding between peoples, and support the political resolution of conflicts. Inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, it champions dialogue over violence, cooperation over confrontation, and mutual respect over hatred. President Ilham Aliyev’s receipt of this prestigious honor underscores that these principles have become central to Azerbaijan’s political philosophy.

Decades of territorial occupation, mass displacement, and prolonged conflict had plunged the region into instability. Yet, under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, Azerbaijan first restored its territorial integrity and then deliberately chose the path of peace and collaboration over revenge and retribution, a decision that demanded political courage, strategic foresight, and a profound sense of historical responsibility,” Garayev said.

According to him, the warm congratulations from numerous world leaders at the award ceremony in Abu Dhabi highlighted the global recognition of Azerbaijan’s commitment to peace and regional stability.

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and other influential world leaders hailed the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a historic turning point. The accord was presented as a transformative process capable of reshaping the South Caucasus from a long-standing conflict zone into a hub of cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev’s pivotal role in achieving this breakthrough was widely highlighted. In his speech, the head of state captured the essence of the award and the political philosophy it represents, emphasizing that Azerbaijan and Armenia, after decades of war, are now learning to live in peace, a process that carries profound historical and psychological significance. For societies emerging from conflict, peace is not merely a political document but a shift in mindset, public relations, and regional behavior. Azerbaijan’s deliberate choice of this challenging path has earned the support of the international community," he said.

The analyst stressed that Azerbaijan’s commitment to peace is now proven by action, not just words.

“This political will is reinforced through concrete diplomatic engagement. The recent meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi on February 4 exemplified the dynamic and ongoing nature of the peace process. The leaders assessed the implementation of agreements reached after the Washington Peace Summit, highlighting tangible results, resumption of trade, export of Azerbaijani oil products to Armenia, and transit shipments, all of which already demonstrate the tangible dividends of peace,” he noted.

According to him, the opening of borders, the restoration of transport and trade links, the promotion of mutual economic cooperation, and the establishment of dialogue on humanitarian issues all signal that official Baku is committed to long-term stability in the region.

"The awarding of the 'Zayed Award for Human Fraternity' to President Ilham Aliyev also marks a significant transformation in Azerbaijan’s international image. The country is now recognized not only as a key energy and transport hub, but also as a leader in peace initiatives and a promoter of a culture of dialogue. Baku has become a center for advancing intercultural and interreligious dialogue on global platforms, a tradition further strengthened under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership and now a cornerstone of the nation’s foreign policy. This award sends a clear message: conflicts can be resolved wherever there is political will. Azerbaijan demonstrates that even disputes spanning decades can be settled through negotiations, mutual recognition, and respect for international law. The peace model championed by President Ilham Aliyev, rooted in legality, realism, and shared interests, offers a blueprint not only for the South Caucasus but for other conflict zones around the world," Garayev said.

The political analyst highlighted that the recognition of President Ilham Aliyev with the "Zayed Award for Human Fraternity" underscores Azerbaijan’s strategic direction in recent years.

“This award affirms that peace is strength, reconciliation is strategic foresight, not compromise. Today, Azerbaijan is turning a new page in the region, favoring cooperation over conflict, dialogue over hatred, and shared development over the burdens of the past. President Ilham Aliyev’s political will and peace initiatives are laying the foundation for this future,” he added.

