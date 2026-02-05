Azerbaijan, World Bank hold consultations on gas infrastructure modernization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan has conducted consultations with the World Bank on reforms in the country’s gas supply sector and tariff mechanisms, Trend reports, citing the Energy Market Regulatory Agency (EMRA) under the Ministry of Energy.

EMRA Chairman Samir Akhundov met with a delegation led by the World Bank’s Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Stefanie Stallmeister.

During the meeting, discussions focused on ongoing reforms in gas supply, the structure of tariff mechanisms, and measures to reduce methane emissions. The parties also explored prospects for additional potential investments from the World Bank and other financial institutions to support the modernization of Azerbaijan’s gas infrastructure.