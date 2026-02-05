Masdar confirms willingness to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
The meeting underscores Kyrgyzstan’s strategic push to attract international investment in green energy, highlighting opportunities for sustainable infrastructure development and strengthened regional economic cooperation with the UAE.
