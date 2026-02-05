Turkmengas bids tender for procurement of material and technical resources
Turkmengas State Concern has announced a tender for the procurement of material and technical resources, including general plant, technological, and control and measuring equipment, inviting eligible manufacturers to participate under established tender procedures.
