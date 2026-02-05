Azerbaijan highlights significance of culture in process of lawmaking

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Culture acts as a social phenomenon and plays an important role in the formation of law, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli said at the LEGIS International Law Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, today, Azerbaijani culture serves to protect the rights, interests, and moral values ​​not only of Azerbaijani citizens but also of more than 50 million Azerbaijanis living around the world.

The minister noted the great importance of culture's turning into a way of life for people and becoming an integral part of society.

"In this regard, several main areas of culture have been identified, which are behavioral culture, knowledge culture, art, cultural heritage, and others. The cultural policy of Azerbaijan is planned to be implemented gradually in these areas, and all state institutions should contribute to the development of society in this direction," he explained.

Karimli emphasized the particular importance of the interaction between culture and law.

"The effectiveness of national legislation directly depends on the extent of its adaptation to Azerbaijani cultural values. It's possible to prepare legal acts based on foreign experience, but for their application, they must be based on national-cultural values.

Although the development of technology, including artificial intelligence, creates new opportunities in the field of law, the activity of a lawyer inherently requires creativity. Law is a living mechanism and should function not only as a formal document but also as a system reflecting the social and cultural characteristics of society," added the minister.

