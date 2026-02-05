Azerbaijan sentences seven more Armenian suspects in ongoing war crimes trial

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. In the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court involving citizens of Armenia, the verdict has been being pronounced for the accused persons, Trend reports.

The court handed down final verdicts for 7 more defendants, sentencing them to different terms of imprisonment.

The court sentences are as follows:

Melikset Pashayan – 19 years of imprisonment

Garik Martirosyan – 18 years of imprisonment

Davit Allahverdiyan – 16 years of imprisonment

Levon Balayan – 16 years of imprisonment

Vasili Beglaryan- 15 years of imprisonment

Gurgen Stepanyan – 15 years of imprisonment

Erik Ghazaryan – 15 years of imprisonment

The trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes — including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes committed as a result of Armenia’s military aggression — heard the pronouncement of the verdict.

