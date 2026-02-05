Azerbaijan sentences seven more Armenian suspects in ongoing war crimes trial

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. In the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court involving citizens of Armenia, the verdict has been being pronounced for the accused persons, Trend reports.
The court handed down final verdicts for 7 more defendants, sentencing them to different terms of imprisonment.
The court sentences are as follows:
Melikset Pashayan – 19 years of imprisonment
Garik Martirosyan – 18 years of imprisonment
Davit Allahverdiyan – 16 years of imprisonment
Levon Balayan – 16 years of imprisonment
Vasili Beglaryan- 15 years of imprisonment
Gurgen Stepanyan – 15 years of imprisonment
Erik Ghazaryan – 15 years of imprisonment
The trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes — including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes committed as a result of Armenia’s military aggression — heard the pronouncement of the verdict.
