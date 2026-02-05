Georgia’s Deputy FM meets U.S. top diplomat, emphasizes strategic partnership

Photo: The embassy of Georgia in the U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Lasha Darsalia emphasized the importance of renewing the Strategic Partnership with the United States during a high-level meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Brendan Hanrahan, Trend reports via Georgian Embassy in the U.S.

The discussion, held at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, DC, also involved Georgian Ambassador to the U.S. Tamar Taliashvili and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter.

The parties reviewed key issues in bilateral relations, regional developments, and prospects for future cooperation. The U.S. side reiterated its robust backing for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel