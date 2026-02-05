Azerbaijani authorities initiate design phase for Horadiz village reconstruction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Authorities in Azerbaijan have initiated the design phase for the Horadiz village settlement in the nation's Fuzuli district, Trend reports via the unified Internet portal of government procurements.

According to the portal, the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service has completed preparatory work for similar projects in the districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend.

The project has been formally assigned to the "Azerdovletlayiha" State Main Design Institute, operating under the State Agency for Construction Safety Supervision of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Officials confirmed that a contract worth 1.96 million manat ($1.15 million) has been signed to move forward with the settlement’s design.

Historically, the Horadiz settlement belonged to the Shusha district by the close of the 19th century. During the First Karabakh War, the village came under Armenian control. During the First Karabakh War, the village came under Armenian control, remaining occupied for decades.

In 2020, Horadiz was reclaimed in a decisive operation by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel