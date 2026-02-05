Central Bank of Azerbaijan hosts regular Macroeconomic Stability Working Group meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a regular meeting of the Macroeconomic Stability Working Group on February 3, Trend reports, citing the CBA.

The meeting reviewed detailed information on the monitoring and evaluation results for 15 measures approved for 2025 within the framework of three areas of activity under the “Resilience to Internal and External Shocks Objective.”

In addition, extensive discussions were held with members of the working group and the responsible staff of the Central Bank to further enhance the effectiveness of the measures being implemented, and the next steps were identified.

The bank's First Deputy Chairman and Head of the Working Group, Aliyar Mammadyarov, provided information on the results achieved and initiatives implemented by the CBA within the framework of the strategy under the “Resilience to Internal and External Shocks Objective.” Subsequently, a representative of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication presented a report on the monitoring and evaluation results related to the implementation of measures envisaged for 2025 under this objective, followed by discussions in this direction.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Central Bank, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Ministry of Justice, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF), the Deposit Insurance Fund, and the Agrarian Insurance Fund.

The Macroeconomic Stability Working Group was established by a Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated June 12, 2023, to ensure the implementation of measures envisaged in the “Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026” and to coordinate the activities of relevant state bodies.

