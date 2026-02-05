Azerbaijan, UAE FMs discuss strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. On February 4, 2026, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed political, economic, trade, energy, and humanitarian dimensions of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE. They also exchanged views on cooperation within regional and international organizations, as well as the current regional security situation.

The ministers highlighted that mutual visits by the heads of state, along with agreements reached and documents signed during those visits, have played a key role in elevating bilateral relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The sides reviewed the implementation of agreements reached at the first meeting of the Cooperation Committee within the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, held in November last year. Satisfaction was expressed with the ongoing preparatory work for the second meeting of the committee, scheduled to take place in Baku later this year.

Special attention was paid to the importance of continued mutual support within regional and international organizations. Jeyhun Bayramov also briefed his counterpart on the peace agenda following the summit held in Washington on August 8.

The ministers praised the positive dynamics of Azerbaijani-UAE relations and discussed possible steps to further facilitate travel for citizens of both countries. They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.