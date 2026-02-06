Russia’s Tatneft enters Turkmen tender race for engine parts
The Turkmen branch of Russia’s Tatneft has launched a tender for the supply of spare parts for Caterpillar engines, inviting eligible companies to submit applications and electronic proposals by the deadline.
