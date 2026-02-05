Kyrgyzstan urges global climate policy to prioritize mountain regions

Bakyt Torobaev presented this initiative at the Global Summit on
Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting the urgent need for
targeted actions in vulnerable regions.
He emphasized that mountain ecosystems, among the most
susceptible to the impacts of climate change, face severe
challenges.
''The retreat of glaciers, shifting precipitation patterns, and
the rising frequency of extreme weather events represent
significant long-term threats to critical sectors such as water
resources, agriculture, and energy, not only in Central Asia but
also globally,''he added.
Furthermore, Torobaev called for the designation of mountain
countries and regions as priority zones for sustainable
development. These areas, he argued, should be granted special
access to climate financing, advanced adaptation technologies, and
robust monitoring systems to mitigate the risks they face.
In his remarks, Bakyt Torobaev stressed that the resilience of
mountain territories is inextricably linked to water and food
security for millions of people. This underscores the necessity for
systematic, coordinated international solutions to ensure the
stability and sustainability of these vital regions.