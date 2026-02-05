Kyrgyzstan urges global climate policy to prioritize mountain regions

Bakyt Torobaev presented this initiative at the Global Summit on Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting the urgent need for targeted actions in vulnerable regions.

He emphasized that mountain ecosystems, among the most susceptible to the impacts of climate change, face severe challenges.

''The retreat of glaciers, shifting precipitation patterns, and the rising frequency of extreme weather events represent significant long-term threats to critical sectors such as water resources, agriculture, and energy, not only in Central Asia but also globally,''he added.

Furthermore, Torobaev called for the designation of mountain countries and regions as priority zones for sustainable development. These areas, he argued, should be granted special access to climate financing, advanced adaptation technologies, and robust monitoring systems to mitigate the risks they face.

In his remarks, Bakyt Torobaev stressed that the resilience of mountain territories is inextricably linked to water and food security for millions of people. This underscores the necessity for systematic, coordinated international solutions to ensure the stability and sustainability of these vital regions.