U.S. calls on its citizens to leave Iran immediately

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Virtual U.S. Embassy in Iran has called on American citizens to immediately leave the country, Trend reports citing the website of the diplomatic mission.

“Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help,” the statement says.

It is noted that individuals holding dual U.S. and Iranian citizenship should leave the country using Iranian documents. Diplomats also advised Americans currently in Iran to avoid participating in demonstrations, keep a low profile, and remain attentive to their surroundings.