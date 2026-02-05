Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka set stage for deeper cooperation across key sectors (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan’s non-resident ambassador to Sri Lanka, Elchin Huseynli, visited Colombo on February 4 to attend Sri Lanka’s Independence Day celebrations and held high-level discussions on strengthening bilateral ties across various sectors, the Azerbaijani Embassy in India told Trend.

During his visit, the ambassador participated in a military parade and an official reception in Colombo, where he engaged in discussions with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, along with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arun Hemachandra, Foreign Secretary Aruni Ranaraja, and other senior officials.

The meetings underscored a strong mutual interest in deepening bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka, focusing on key areas such as politics, economic cooperation, trade, energy, tourism, air connectivity, and education. Emphasis was also placed on enhancing cooperation within multilateral frameworks, particularly during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and in preparation for the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), which is set to take place in Baku from May 17 to May 22, 2026.

The Sri Lankan side further expressed profound gratitude to the Azerbaijani government and people for offering Sri Lankan citizens the opportunity to participate in Azerbaijan’s state-funded education programs, as well as for the humanitarian aid provided during Sri Lanka's recent natural disaster.

