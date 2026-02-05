President Ilham Aliyev, PM Nikol Pashinyan are truly good leaders - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan are truly good leaders, said U.S. President Donald Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, Trend reports

The American leader once again recalled his role in resolving a number of international conflicts.

“I settled fierce wars between Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the U.S. president said.

Speaking about the results of the Washington summit held on August 8 last year, Trump emphasized that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia “managed to resolve everything quickly.”

On August 8, 2025, following the results of a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This project was named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.

During the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia" and signed a joint appeal by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairman-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process).