Iran's non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan see significant drop in 9M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Iran’s non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan declined by 8.3% in value and 1.9% in volume during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through December 21, 2025), compared to the same period last year (from March 20 through December 20, 2024).

Data obtained by Trend from the Iranian Customs Administration (IRICA) indicates that the country exported around 44,000 tons of non-oil goods to Kyrgyzstan during the reporting period, valued at around $78.5 million.

Iran’s non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan amounted to 44,900 tons, valued at $85.6 million, during the first nine months of the current year. The majority of these exports comprised petrochemical, agricultural, and industrial products.

The total trade turnover between Iran and Kyrgyzstan during this period reached 47,300 tons, valued at $83.7 million. This reflects a 4.86% decrease in trade value compared to the same period last year, although the volume of trade grew by 0.47%.

Data from Iran's Customs Administration (IRICA) shows that Iran’s total exports for the first nine months of the current Iranian year amounted to approximately 119 million tons, valued at $41.2 billion. When compared to the same period last year, total exports decreased by 5.78% in value, but saw a 1% increase in volume.

