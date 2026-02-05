Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin fetches higher price
The price of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin saw a slight increase on February 5. This follows a pattern of price fluctuations since the adoption of a floating exchange rate by Iran's Central Bank. Meanwhile, older versions of the coin, along with smaller denominations, also experienced notable price movements.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy