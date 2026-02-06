EIB approves €3B initiative to boost energy efficiency across Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.6. The European Investment Bank’s board has approved a €3 billion financing initiative to accelerate energy efficiency upgrades for low- and middle-income households and small businesses across Europe, the bank said, Trend reports via the Bank.

The plan coincides with the rollout of the European Union’s new Emissions Trading System for buildings and road transport (ETS2).

Under the scheme, designed in partnership with the European Commission, financing may also support sustainable transport projects, including electric bikes, public transit and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Funding levels could increase depending on market demand.

The so-called Frontloading Facility aims to help EU member states provide affordable heating and cooling solutions while lowering energy costs for households and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. The initiative is part of the EIB Group’s Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2 and is intended to strengthen energy security and accelerate climate action.

In a separate decision, the EIB and its subsidiary, the European Investment Fund (EIF), approved a third Gender Action Plan covering 2026-2030. The plan aims to promote gender equality and women’s economic empowerment by expanding access to capital, leadership roles, employment opportunities, skills development, and inclusive infrastructure and services.

The EIB Group also endorsed €12.4 billion in new financing to support European competitiveness and global partnerships. Projects include urban development in Estonia, bioeconomy and sustainable transport in France, business competitiveness in Greece, digitalization and environmental initiatives in Italy, university facilities in Poland, water management in Portugal, and sustainable transport in Spain.

The EIF approved new initiatives under the European Tech Champions Initiative, supporting venture capital funds and scale-ups. The program has helped 38 companies grow, including raising the number of European unicorns from nine to 11.

Beyond Europe, the EIB Group supported electricity networks in Burundi, climate change adaptation in Rwanda, water management in Togo, and business financing in Ukraine. These projects form part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy to strengthen international partnerships and European influence.

The board reviewed the EIB Group’s 2025 activities, noting a historic €100 billion in new financing for over 870 projects across eight priority areas, including climate action, digital innovation, security, cohesion, agriculture, social infrastructure, global partnerships, and investment mobilization.

The EIB Group is the EU’s financing arm, owned by its 27 member states, and one of the world’s largest multilateral development banks. Its subsidiary, the EIF, provides guarantees and equity to support European small and medium-sized enterprises and startups, mobilizing private investment in venture capital and innovative projects.