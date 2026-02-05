Azerbaijan’s urban planning vision to take spotlight at WUF13, Deputy FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Preparations are ongoing for the upcoming World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, both in terms of organization and substantive content, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev told reporters on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week in Baku, Trend reports.

Rafiyev noted that, for the first time, the forum will include a leaders’ summit format.

"We want the forum to be organized at a high level. This urban development forum has a very complex format, including numerous events, assemblies, sessions, and dialogues. We aim to showcase our national urban development experience. As you know, in the recently liberated territories, innovative urban planning methods are being applied. We want to use this platform both to present our national experience to the world and to create a discussion space on contemporary architecture and urban development issues," the Deputy Minister emphasized.

Meanwhile, the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 17 through 22 May 2026. Organized by UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan, this major event focuses on sustainable urbanization under the theme: "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities".