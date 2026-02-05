Azerbaijan advocates for diplomatic solutions to global disputes, Deputy FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan has always supported resolving issues through diplomatic and political means, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Week event in Baku, Trend reports.

“Today, we see that dialogue and diplomacy remain the most effective ways to address many challenges. Azerbaijan’s modern role as a mediator and ‘bridge-builder’ is reflected not only during conflicts but also in our practical actions, including during the COP29 held in Baku,” Rafiyev said.

He added that Azerbaijan is a well-known and respected platform for international dialogue.

The deputy minister also noted that later this year, Azerbaijan will host the World Urban Forum (WUF), which will gather thousands of representatives from different countries to discuss contemporary urbanization challenges and the development of sustainable and resilient cities in line with climate and environmental standards.

Rafiyev highlighted that Azerbaijan will also initiate and host several other important international events this year, including a UNESCO session in April, the annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in June, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Summit.

