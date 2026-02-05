Azerbaijan kicks off work on crop irrigation improvement in its Ismayilli district
A fresh initiative to enhance irrigation is kicking off in the Ismayilli district of Azerbaijan. The initiative aims to enhance water supply for agricultural development in the area. The project is being implemented under the supervision of the State Water Resources Agency.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy