Uzbekistan, World Bank discuss key steps toward digital economy growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Uzbekistan and the World Bank have reviewed ways to accelerate the country’s digital transformation, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The issue was addressed during talks between Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and a World Bank delegation led by Isabel Neto, Digital Practice Manager for Europe and Central Asia (ECA).

The discussions focused on fostering job creation through the advancement of the digital economy and enhancing both the quality and accessibility of public services.

A key focus was placed on driving reforms in telecommunications and communications infrastructure, expanding data hosting and cloud capabilities, and modernizing service delivery models, particularly through the active participation of the private sector.

Furthermore, the parties explored avenues for deepening collaboration in cybersecurity, the development of digital public services, and the enhancement of skills essential for bolstering Uzbekistan’s startup and innovation ecosystem. They also examined the potential for implementing joint initiatives aimed at advancing these goals.

The World Bank has been collaborating with Uzbekistan since 1992, with the partnership witnessing substantial growth since 2017 in alignment with the country’s ambitious reform agenda. This collaboration spans key sectors, including agriculture, education, infrastructure, and digitalization.

At present, the total value of Uzbekistan’s portfolio of joint projects with the World Bank exceeds $14 billion, reflecting the depth and breadth of their ongoing cooperation.