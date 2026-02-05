IMF reviews Tajikistan’s favorable macroeconomic results for 2025
Sustained growth, low inflation, and declining public debt improve Tajikistan’s macroeconomic stability, enhancing resilience to external shocks and strengthening its attractiveness to investors.
