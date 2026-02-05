Iran's Hamadan Province tallies spending on local industrial and production facilities
Expenditures were made on various projects aimed at developing industrial and production facilities in Hamadan Province. The region has a significant number of industrial facilities, with several having resumed operations recently. Additionally, Hamadan is home to numerous mines, with many still in active operation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy