Türkiye's trade booms with impressive double-digit growth in Dec. 2025

Economy Materials 5 February 2026 05:01 (UTC +04:00)
Türkiye's trade booms with impressive double-digit growth in Dec. 2025

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Türkiye’s foreign trade expanded in December 2025, with both exports and imports posting year-on-year growth.

Data obtained by Trend from the Turkish Statistical Institute indicates that under the general trade system, exports rose by 12.7% compared with December 2024 to reach $26.37 billion, while imports increased by 10.7% to $35.67 billion.

For the full January-December 2025 period, Türkiye’s exports totaled $273.36 billion, reflecting a 4.4% increase compared with 2024. Imports during the same period reached $365.37 billion, marking a 6.2% rise.

During the reporting period, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Türkiye accounted for 11.58% of Azerbaijan’s total trade volume, positioning Türkiye as the second-largest trading partner.

In 2025, Azerbaijan’s exports to Türkiye stood at $3.3 billion, reflecting 13.4% of Azerbaijan's total export volume, securing Türkiye’s position as the second-largest destination for exports.

