Pakistan invariably supports Kashmir's people under UN resolutions - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering moral, diplomatic, and political support for the Kashmiri people and their right to self-determination under UN Security Council resolutions, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin said at a reception in Baku on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Trend reports.

"For nearly eight decades, Kashmiris have shown remarkable resilience in the face of illegal Indian occupation. The situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir remains a serious concern for the global conscience," he said.

According to him, international reports continue to highlight grave human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions, collective punishment, punitive house demolitions, and the suppression of digital freedoms.

The ambassador also stated that military escalation in May 2025 underscores that a durable peace in South Asia is impossible without resolving the Kashmir dispute. In this regard, he stressed that the international community must move beyond concern and press India to end human rights violations and allow international observers.

In conclusion, Qasim Mohiuddin said that the Government and people of Pakistan express their gratitude to the Government and people of Azerbaijan for their steadfast support on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing that Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Kashmiri people until they can decide their future through a free and impartial plebiscite.