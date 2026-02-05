Azerbaijani court announces verdict in trial of Armenian citizens (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The hearing of the open court session in the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia—Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others—accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity and war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and rules of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, continued on February 5, Trend reports.

The final court decision has been announced against the defendants in the trial that began on January 17 last year and lasted for more than a year.

Will be updated