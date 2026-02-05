Azerbaijan’s women wrestlers compete at Open Zagreb ranking tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The first ranking tournament of 2026 kicked off today in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the traditional Open Zagreb competition by its national women’s wrestling team.

Under the guidance of acting head coach Togrul Askerov and senior coach Agahuseyn Mustafayev, Azerbaijan will be represented by Asmar Cankurtaran and Elnura Mamedova (both 50 kg), Nargiz Samadova (53 kg), Zhalya Aliyeva (57 kg), Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg), Birgul Soltanova (68 kg), and Zahra Karimzade (72 kg).

International referee Ali Babayev is officiating at the tournament, overseeing compliance with competition rules and ensuring fair and objective judging.