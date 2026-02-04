Azerbaijan outlines its economic development priorities at OECD Eurasia Week 2026 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev briefed on economic development priorities of the country at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Eurasia Week 2026 event held in Paris, France, the statement of the Ministry of Economy says, Trend reports.

He provided this information during a speech at the panel session on "Promoting Growth through Strengthening Competitiveness, Investment, and Trade" within the framework of the event. Aliyev also informed about the measures and strategic initiatives implemented in Azerbaijan to diversify the economy and develop the non-oil and gas industry. The official emphasized that the country, playing the role of a reliable bridge between Europe and Asia, has become an international transport and logistics hub.

He noted that macroeconomic stability and a favorable investment climate, as well as the benefits provided in industrial zones and liberated territories, create attractive conditions for foreign investors, especially giving impetus to the increase in investments directed to the non-oil and gas sector. The official highlighted steps taken towards digitalization and increasing the competitiveness of enterprises.

Aliyev pointed out that large-scale projects aimed at the development of renewable energy sources open up new prospects in terms of deepening regional energy cooperation.

The deputy minister also noted that Azerbaijan is expanding trade and investment relations through international partnerships and bilateral and multilateral investment funds. In this context, he underscored prospects for the development of multifaceted cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Furthermore, Aliyev met with William Thompson, Head of the Eurasian Department of the OECD Global Relations Secretariat, as part of the event.

The meeting emphasized Azerbaijan's active and effective cooperation with the OECD, noting that cooperation in attracting foreign investments, digitalization, development of small and medium-sized enterprises, and other areas contributes to the diversification of the economy in the country.

The parties discussed the priority areas of partnership between Azerbaijan and the OECD, opportunities for cooperation in industry, finance, trade, corporate governance, transport, and other areas.

Aliyev also met with Philippe Gauthier, CEO of MEDEF International, as part of his visit to France.

The meeting highlighted the reliable and favorable business environment formed in Azerbaijan, as well as the existing potential for expanding business relations.

The parties exchanged views on deepening relations between Azerbaijani and French companies and new cooperation and mutual investment opportunities. Possible potential cooperation opportunities related to the activities of French companies in Azerbaijan were discussed.

