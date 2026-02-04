Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates review current state of bilateral co-op

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 4. Tajikistan and the UAE discuss the current state of their bilateral partnership, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The issue was discussed on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Farrukh Sharifzoda and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates for Energy and Sustainability Affairs Abdulla Balalaa.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates, reaffirming their mutual interest in expanding comprehensive cooperation.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan is considering the implementation of a 400-megawatt solar power plant project with the participation of Masdar. The announcement was made on January 14 in Abu Dhabi, where, as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, Manuchehr Safarzoda, held a meeting with the management of Masdar.

