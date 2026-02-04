Azerbaijan's Azneft boosts security measures at its production units

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. In response to the unpredictable and windy weather conditions affecting the country, security measures have been enhanced in the production units of the Azneft union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), a source in Azneft told Trend.

According to the source, hazardous work has been limited, and necessary steps have been implemented to safeguard human health in line with labor standards.

"Awareness is being carried out in all areas, and the current situation is being kept under control," the source noted.

On January 3, the National Hydrometeorology Service issued a yellow alert for strong winds in Baku, the Absheron Peninsula, and districts, including Dashkasan, Ganja, Samukh, Goranboy, Naftalan, Neftchala, Khizi, Mingachevir, Oghuz, Shaki, Shamakhi, and Gobustan. The forecast predicted 13.9–20.7 m/s winds.

