Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia opens new chapter of stability for safer future for peoples of region - President of Lebanon

ABU DHABI, UAE, February 4. Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia opened a new chapter of stability for a safer future for the peoples of the region, said President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun in a video message shown at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"I am also honored to congratulate the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, on being awarded the same prize in recognition of the peace initiative between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This award is a high appreciation of the historic peace agreement that ended the long-standing conflict between the two countries and opened a new chapter of stability for a safer future for the peoples of the region. This achievement proves yet again that when political courage is combined with sincere will, it is possible to turn conflict into opportunity and peace into a permanent choice," he stated.