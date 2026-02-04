U.S. signals stronger economic engagement with Kyrgyzstan and its neighbors

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 4. The United States is increasing its focus on economic cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia, seeing opportunities for sustainable and mutually beneficial partnerships, said U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Ambassador Sergio Gor, Trend reports via the press office of the Kyrgyz president.

Gor noted that Washington is seeking to expand economic engagement with the region alongside efforts to support private sector development in the U.S. He stressed that the U.S. government is ready to broaden instruments to support investment cooperation and deepen practical interaction with regional partners.

The U.S. envoy highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s economic potential and opportunities for cooperation both within the country and in partnership with neighboring states. He said members of the visiting U.S. business delegation, which includes major American companies, arrived with the aim of establishing direct contacts and advancing concrete projects.

Representatives of the U.S.-Kyrgyz Business Council, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Boeing, Coca-Cola Company, Franklin Templeton, GE Healthcare, and Mooney Group also presented proposals on priority areas for cooperation.

Meanwhile, U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor is conducting a visit to the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan from February 4 through February 7. During his stay in Bishkek, he is scheduled to attend the B5+1 Business Forum, where he will engage with senior business leaders and policymakers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as U.S. representatives.