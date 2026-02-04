Iran shares investment figures for solar power plant in Yazd Province
Iran has inaugurated the “Forugh Kavir” Solar Power Plant in Yazd province, highlighting the country’s commitment to expanding renewable energy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy