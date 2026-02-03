WUF13 hosts international event on parliaments’ role in sustainable urban development (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. On 30 January 2026, an international online event dedicated to WUF13 was held with the participation of 32 parliamentarians from 30 countries, Trend reports.

The event focused on “Role of Parliament in Advancing Resilient Cities and Sustainable Urban Development."

The main purpose of the event was to brief participants on the main objectives and programme of WUF13 as well as to encourage the participation of parliaments in WUF13.

The event was organized at the initiative of Parvana Valiyeva, a member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Global Changemakers Academy for Parliamentarians (GCAP), in cooperation with the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture. Alongside parliamentarians, representatives of UN-Habitat and other specialized agencies also participated.

At the opening remarks, Member of Parliament Parvana Valiyeva expressed her gratitude to her international counterparts for supporting the initiative and for their participation in the meeting dedicated to WUF13. As a special guest at the opening session, the Hon. Cozier Frederick, Minister of the Environment, Rural Modernisation, and Kalinago Upliftment of the Commonwealth of Dominica, addressed the participants, sharing insights into the urbanization experiences of small island states, the challenges they face, and the steps taken by the Parliament of Dominica in developing building standards, zoning regulations, and planning systems.

During the event, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture presented an overview of WUF13, outlining Azerbaijan’s new initiatives within the forum, including a Summit with participation of heads of states and governments which will be organized for the first time in the World Urban Forum. The importance of parliamentary diplomacy in urban development forums was also emphasized.

Foreign parliamentarians participating in the discussion commended Azerbaijan for hosting WUF13 and for its rich urban development experience, and they submitted a joint appeal to the WUF13 National Coordinator, which states:

“We, parliamentarians representing 30 countries, recognize that cities lie at the heart of today’s most urgent global challenges and, at the same time, they are key element to address them. Rapid urbanization, climate risks, inequality, forced displacement, and the growing global housing crisis demand coordinated political leadership, legislative action, and sustained investment. We reaffirm that parliaments play a critical role in translating global urban commitments into national laws, policies, and financing mechanisms. We express our strong support for the Republic of Azerbaijan as the host of WUF13 and commend Azerbaijan’s commitment to promoting global dialogue on sustainable urbanization and positioning cities as drivers of resilience, peace, and inclusive development.”

Parliamentarians are one of the key stakeholder groups of the World Urban Forum.