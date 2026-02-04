Iran's Ilam Gas Refining Company lays out spending on its projects
Funds are being invested in two projects at the Iranian Ilam Gas Refining Company to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. The projects involve repairing HRSG equipment, setting up an FGRS system, and collecting flared gas to prevent waste.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy