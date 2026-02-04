EBRD increases investments in Tajikistan fourfold – Holger Wiefel (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Four years ago, the EBRD’s annual investments in the country’s real sector typically amounted to around 22 million euro, and since then this figure has increased fourfold, Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Resident Office in Tajikistan, Holger Wiefel, told Trend.

According to him, the EBRD supports government initiatives aimed at strengthening the national economy and enhancing the country’s competitiveness.

"We have jointly identified priority areas for Tajikistan, where financial resources and knowledge will be particularly valuable. They are reflected in our 5-year strategy for the country approved by the EBRD’s shareholders last year," he said.

Holger Wiefel noted that the Bank is also exploring opportunities in new sectors, including telecommunications, media, technology, and natural resources.

"The EBRD is actively promoting the development of clean and renewable energy sources. We would like to commend the government for drafting Tajikistan’s new investment legislation and strategy, recently approved by the President. Our Bank did a lot of preparatory work for the Dushanbe Invest-2025 forum, which attracted a lot of international attention. Trade missions of foreign embassies based in Dushanbe remained very busy throughout 2025 as well," EBRD Head of Tajikistan said.

He separately drew attention to the World Bank’s report "Tools of Transformation: Boosting Productivity Growth in Europe and Central Asia".

"According to this recent study, improving the country’s investment climate could boost FDI inflows by up to 80 per cent, equivalent to $1.5-2 billion annually. It highlights that Tajikistan has strong untapped potential for increasing its trade volume," Holger Wiefel concluded.