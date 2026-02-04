Turkmenistan and UAE going over their political and economic ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 4. Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates have discussed further steps to expand bilateral ties in political, diplomatic, and trade and economic areas, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions took place on February 3 during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to the development of Turkmen-Emirati relations and reviewed prospects for strengthening cooperation across key areas.

The diplomats also emphasized the effective interaction between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the UAE and underscored mutual support within international and regional organizations.

In addition, the parties engaged in dialogue regarding the agenda for the current year, focusing on the enhancement of bilateral political relations.

