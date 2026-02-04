Uzbekistan, Pakistan move forward with Trans-Afghan Railway project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 4. Uzbekistan and Pakistan have reached an agreement to launch fieldwork for the Trans-Afghan railway project, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was achieved during the 10th Session of the Pakistan–Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation. The session was held under the co-chairmanship of Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Industries and Production, and Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

In addition, the sides agreed to transition to a new format of regular activities of the Intergovernmental Commission, aimed at enhancing coordination and accelerating the implementation of joint initiatives.

Earlier, on July 17, 2025, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan signed a framework agreement on the development of a feasibility study for the Trans-Afghan railway project.

The railway, with an estimated length of about 647 kilometers, is planned to run along the Termez–Naibabad–Maidanshahr–Logar–Kharlachi route and connect to Pakistan’s railway network, providing access to the ports of Karachi and other maritime terminals. The preliminary cost of the project is estimated at $4.6 billion.

