Turkish agri-businesses set sights on Kyrgyzstan for major investment projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 4. Turkish agricultural companies held a meeting with the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan and expressed interest in implementing investment projects in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the ministry.

The meetings, facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz Consulate General in Antalya, served as a platform for in-depth discussions on potential investment initiatives.

Throughout the talks, the Turkish delegation presented initiatives that were derived from previous studies and working visits to Kyrgyzstan. These companies expressed a strong commitment to advancing practical investment projects, particularly in the agricultural sector.

The discussions encompassed a broad spectrum of topics, including the establishment of state-of-the-art greenhouse complexes utilizing both soil-based and soilless cultivation methods. Additionally, the integration of automated systems for irrigation, heating, lighting, and plant nutrition was explored. Another key focus was the production of internationally certified fruit, vegetable, and berry seedlings.

Particular emphasis was placed on the development of mineral and semi-organic fertilizers, as well as the provision of advisory services to enhance local agricultural practices.