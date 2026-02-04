Agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia opens new page in future of Caucasus - Erdoğan

ABU DHABI, UAE, February 4. I would like to emphasize that I consider both the courageous steps taken by my brother Ilham Aliyev and the resolute approach demonstrated by Mr. Pashinyan to be extremely important for the establishment of lasting peace, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a video message shown at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He emhasized that he believes a new page will be opened in the future of the Caucasus with the entry into force of the agreement, the purpose, scope, content, and spirit of which both sides have agreed upon.

"As Türkiye, we sincerely support all initiatives aimed at peace, security, prosperity, and stability in our region and around the world. We will continue, Inshallah, to do whatever we can to establish lasting peace in the Caucasus and to work diligently to build bridges of friendship based on justice.

With these thoughts, I once again congratulate both the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan," Turkish President added.