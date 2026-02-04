KazMunayGas-Aero, Turkish Airlines sign agreement on into-plane aircraft fueling

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 4. KazMunayGas-Aero and Turkish Airlines have signed an agreement on into-plane aircraft fueling at Almaty International Airport, as the Turkish carrier moves to increase the number of cargo flights through the airport, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

Under the agreement, KazMunayGas-Aero will provide fueling services for both passenger and cargo flights operated by Turkish Airlines at Almaty Airport.

Turkish Airlines’ decision to expand cargo operations via Almaty is expected to boost air freight volumes and strengthen the airport’s position as a key international aviation and logistics hub.

The measures are part of the ongoing implementation of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's instructions aimed at developing the country’s transport and logistics potential, improving the competitiveness of domestic airports, and creating favorable conditions for attracting foreign airlines.

