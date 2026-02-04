Eni announces major investment in construction of new biorefinery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4. Eni and Q8 Italy announced a major joint investment in the construction of a new biorefinery at the Versalis site in Priolo, Sicily, Trend reports via Eni.

The plant, which has received formal approval from both Eni and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation boards, will have a production capacity of 500,000 tonnes per year and will produce Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF-Biojet). The biorefinery is designed to convert waste, residues, and vegetable oils into biofuels that can be used in 100% pure form.

Eni said the project will support EU climate goals, cutting at least 65% of greenhouse gas emissions compared with conventional fossil fuels, and will offer operational flexibility for road, marine, and aviation transport.

Preparatory work, including demolition and procurement, has started, and the companies expect completion of authorizations, contracts, and construction by the end of 2028.

The project forms part of Eni’s broader transformation plan for the Priolo site, aiming for a total biorefining capacity of 5 million tonnes per year by 2030.

Eni is a global integrated energy company operating across the full energy value chain, from oil and gas exploration and production to power generation, refining, chemicals, and renewables, with a business model focused on sustainability and alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The company emphasizes a “fair and inclusive” energy transition aimed at balancing competitiveness, energy security, economic viability, and decarbonization. A core part of Eni’s biofuel strategy is its proprietary Ecofining technology, which converts biogenic raw materials such as used cooking oils, waste fats, and residues into advanced biofuels, including hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO), marketed under the HVOlution brand, meeting European fuel standards and significantly reducing lifecycle emissions.

Eni has prior experience converting conventional refineries into biorefineries in Italy, including the Venice-Porto Marghera site in 2014 and Gela in 2019, establishing its leadership in advanced biofuel production. The Priolo site transformation is part of Eni’s broader shift toward sustainable chemistry and circular economy solutions, including plans for a chemical recycling unit using the Hoop® pyrolysis technology to turn mixed plastic waste into new raw materials, supporting decarbonization and industrial sustainability objectives. This investment in Priolo aligns with Eni’s long-term strategy to expand biofuel capacity and modernize its industrial portfolio while contributing to EU climate goals and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.