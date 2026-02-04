Kazakhstan gearing up to send electric buses to Pakistan

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 4. Kazakh company Falcon EuroBus is set to deliver 600 electric buses to Pakistan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

This commercial agreement was reached between Falcon EuroBus and the Pakistani transport company OGCC International during the Kazakhstan-Pakistan business forum in Islamabad. The first delivery of buses will begin in April this year. The value of the commercial deal is $108 million. By 2027-2028, the company plans to increase bus exports to Pakistan to 2,000 units.

Founded in Almaty in 2018, the company now manufactures a wide range of buses that meet European standards. Currently, it produces 1,500 buses annually, with plans to increase production capacity to 3,000 units this year.

“During the B2B meeting, we met with representatives from Pakistan’s Ministry of Education and agreed to supply 2,000 buses for school transportation in the future,” said Murat Adilhanov, Chairman of the Board of Falcon EuroBus.

The Kazakhstan-Pakistan business forum was organized as part of the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan.

