Azerbaijan's inflation takes dip, falling back within target range - CBA
Azerbaijan's inflation remains stable within the Central Bank's target range, with key domestic and external factors, including import prices and geopolitical conditions, shaping the economic outlook for 2026.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy