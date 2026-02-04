Uzbekneftegaz, CNPC set stage for large contracts

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 4. Uzbekneftegaz and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) have outlined plans to implement new large-scale joint projects and reach long-term cooperation agreements, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The issue was discussed during a meeting held as part of a working visit to China by an Uzbekneftegaz delegation led by Chairman of the Board Abdulgani Sanginov, with CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang.

During the talks, Uzbekneftegaz presented its plans to carry out 3D seismic surveys in 2026 across an area of at least 6,500 square kilometers, as well as to drill wells of varying depths. It was noted that, for the first time, operations of this scale will be implemented in an integrated manner simultaneously across several new exploration blocks.

The parties also discussed plans to sign a number of major contracts with companies within the CNPC group.

In addition, issues related to the procurement of technological equipment, including drilling rigs, components, drill bits, and pipes, were reviewed, along with opportunities for experience-sharing in hydrocarbon production.

Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation with Kunlun Digital Technology, a CNPC subsidiary, in the introduction of digital solutions and artificial intelligence technologies into production processes. Prospects for collaboration with CNPC-affiliated companies HIBU, BGP, and CNLC were also discussed, particularly in the areas of deep drilling and 3D seismic exploration.

CNPC is one of the world’s largest energy corporations, specializing in high-tech hydrocarbon extraction and processing projects in China and abroad. The company’s market capitalization exceeds $200 billion.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel