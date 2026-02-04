Turkmenistan holds second place in Central Asia by investments

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 4. Turkmenistan ranks second in Central Asia in terms of accumulated foreign investments, holding about $20.6 billion, Trend reports via the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

According to the bank, Central Asia’s investment portfolio is highly concentrated by country, with 92% of total regional investments directed to three countries. Turkmenistan alone accounts for almost a third of this total, alongside Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Most of Turkmenistan’s foreign capital is concentrated in large-scale gas and energy projects with participation from China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The country’s investment model focuses on long-term infrastructure and resource projects, providing stable inflows of capital, though with limited sectoral diversification.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published a report indicating that trade between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) remains limited. GCC exports to the region account for just 0.5% of total exports, with the majority concentrated in the UAE.