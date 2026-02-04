Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Turkmenistan holds second place in Central Asia by investments

Economy Materials 4 February 2026 07:15 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan holds second place in Central Asia by investments

Follow Trend on

Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
Read more

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 4. Turkmenistan ranks second in Central Asia in terms of accumulated foreign investments, holding about $20.6 billion, Trend reports via the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

According to the bank, Central Asia’s investment portfolio is highly concentrated by country, with 92% of total regional investments directed to three countries. Turkmenistan alone accounts for almost a third of this total, alongside Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Most of Turkmenistan’s foreign capital is concentrated in large-scale gas and energy projects with participation from China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The country’s investment model focuses on long-term infrastructure and resource projects, providing stable inflows of capital, though with limited sectoral diversification.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published a report indicating that trade between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) remains limited. GCC exports to the region account for just 0.5% of total exports, with the majority concentrated in the UAE.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more