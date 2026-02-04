Rabitabank launches Mudaraba and Murabaha Islamic banking products in Azerbaijan

Rabitabank has taken another significant step toward addressing alternative financial needs and promoting innovative approaches within the banking sector. As of February 2, 2026, the Bank has begun offering Mudaraba and Murabaha products based on Islamic finance principles.

The new products are implemented in line with a special regulatory framework introduced by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan and aim to support the development of alternative financial instruments in the country, enhance accessibility to banking services, and strengthen financial inclusion.

Mudaraba – An investment model compliant with islamic principles

Under the Mudaraba product, the minimum investment amount is AZN 500, while the maximum amount is AZN 500,000, or the equivalent in USD/EUR. Investment tenors are available for 3, 6, 9, and 12 months. The product is accessible to both individual customers and entrepreneurs.

Within the Mudaraba framework, investments are managed in strict compliance with Islamic banking principles. Eighty percent (80%) of the net profit generated is allocated to customers, while twenty percent (20%) constitutes the Bank’s profit margin. The Bank assumes responsibility with its own capital under the agreement, and all liability terms are clearly specified in the contract.

Murabaha – Transparent and interest-free financing

The Murabaha product is designed to meet entrepreneurs’ working capital needs as well as to finance the acquisition of fixed assets. Financing amounts range from AZN 30,000 to AZN 500,000, or the equivalent in USD/EUR, with a maximum tenor of up to 12 months.

Under Murabaha, financing is provided on the basis of purchasing goods, works, or services in a fully interest-free and transparent manner. The profit margin is calculated as a fixed amount at the time of financing and is commission-free. Financing is available for all business sectors that are not prohibited under Islamic banking principles. Both legal entities and individual entrepreneurs are eligible to benefit from this product.

Through this initiative, Rabitabank combines modern banking practices with alternative financial models, creating new and reliable opportunities tailored to the evolving financial needs of its customers.

Currently, Rabitabank OJSC operates a total of 31 service outlets across Baku and 19 regions, along with 78 ATMs, the Rabita Mobile application, Internet Banking platform, Rabita Business application, RabitaBot chatbot, and a Call Center (133), delivering a wide range of banking services in line with the highest modern standards.