Iran's Parviz Khan customs holds large share in country's transit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The Parviz Khan customs, located in Iran’s western Kermanshah Province, ranked second in the country's transit of goods during the 10 months of the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2025, through January 20, 2026), Hojatollah Chavoshi, the customs' director, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, in the mentioned period, 2.26 million tons of cargo were transited through the Parviz Khan customs.

Chavoshi said that the primary commodities in transit encompassed heavy fuel oil, naphtha, bitumen, industrial oil, and analogous products. The aforementioned commodities were predominantly transited to Iraq.



The customs official added that efforts are being made to increase cargo transit, export, and import through the Parviz Khan customs.

Kermanshah Province has a 371 km long common border with Iraq. There are two official border customs and five border markets operating on this border. More than $3 billion of products are exported through these borders annually.

