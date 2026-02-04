Azerbaijan's SOCAR highlights completion of major wells via casing string and perforation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. More than 90% of the wells drilled by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) were completed through the casing string and perforation scheme, Vusal Rajabov, advisor to the director of well construction at SOCAR, said at the IADC (International Association of Drilling Contractors) Drilling Caspian 2026 conference and exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

"That's why all the focus was on this method, and very little effort was made to develop experience in other methods, such as sand management. Our ultimate goal is to develop a team, attract expertise, and set up a competent team of specialists," he explained.

Rajabov noted that for a standard approach to the completion of cased wells, it is necessary to have a design base.

"Now, with the introduction of new technologies and completion methods, it is important to have standardized approaches for each field to facilitate the work of engineers and field personnel.

The same applies to documentation; that is, guiding practices are needed for various completion methods that we implement in our fields," the official added.

The IADC Drilling Caspian & Black Sea 2026 Conference & Exhibition kicked off in Baku, Azerbaijan, on February 4, 2026, bringing together key players to tackle regional issues related to drilling performance, safety protocols, and technological advancements. The event, taking place until February 5 at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard, showcases cutting-edge technological innovations, emphasizing automation and optimal strategies tailored for the Caspian region.

